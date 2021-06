On June 9, 2021, Nevada Governor Stephen Sisolak signed legislation, Senate Bill 420 (SB 420), directing the state to establish a public option health plan. The plans would not be available for purchase until 2026. The state’s Medicaid managed care plans would be required to participate in a competitive bidding process to administer the plan. Organizations that participate in Medicaid would be required to participate in the public option plan network. The legislation requires that the public option plan premiums be 5% lower than the benchmark silver Affordable Care Act plan in each ZIP code. Ultimately, premiums must be . . .