It’s time to sharpen up for the playoffs, and Thursday night’s game wasn’t exactly what the No. 1-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team had in mind. “We’ve done everything we can do, and it’s just about getting guys ready for the next step,” first baseman Jordan Stubbings said. “It was just, it felt like we just skated through that game, got a couple of runs and said, ‘Hey, Mo, shut the door.’ Yeah, that’s not Mesa baseball. I promise you we won’t be like that for long. But it’s good to get a win on a day the offense isn’t hitting and (Andrew Morris) is racking up strikeouts. How many did he have? Thirteen? Yeah, he only hit 97 (mph).”