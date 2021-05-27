PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Live Now for June 7 Delivery

If the overdue Target PS5 restock is today, May 26, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today for the Target PS5 restock? While our reliable sources are no longer able to tell us the exact date of the next Target PS5 restock (this is due to changes to the company's internal communications), we know Target stores around the US have gotten more PlayStation 5 consoles this week, and the restock time has been in the mornings for all past online-only Target restocks in 2021. So it's safe to assume there will be a Target PS5 restock this week, and the past two restock cycles from the department store have been on Wednesday mornings.