Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Live Now for June 7 Delivery

By Shunal Doke
IGN
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this month and third time overall, Indian retailers are now accepting pre-bookings for the PS5. The console, which was originally released internationally in November, has been notoriously difficult to get, but accepting pre-bookings so soon after the previous wave means that Sony might have started taking India's stock issues more seriously. The PS5 is priced at Rs. 49,990 with the digital version being Rs. 39,990 — though it’s unlikely to be available in this lot of pre-orders.

in.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony India#Pre Orders#November#Digital Edition#Global Shipments#Shopatsc#Croma Rs#Amazon India#Ign India#Ps5 Shipments#Ps5 India#Console#Expensive Bundles#Indian Retailers#Customers#Time#Pre Bookings#Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
SONY
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Target PS5 restock: it could be in stock today – here are the exact times

If the overdue Target PS5 restock is today, May 26, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Why today for the Target PS5 restock? While our reliable sources are no longer able to tell us the exact date of the next Target PS5 restock (this is due to changes to the company's internal communications), we know Target stores around the US have gotten more PlayStation 5 consoles this week, and the restock time has been in the mornings for all past online-only Target restocks in 2021. So it's safe to assume there will be a Target PS5 restock this week, and the past two restock cycles from the department store have been on Wednesday mornings.
Retailimpulsegamer.com

Evercade VS – Pre-Orders Now Open

The Pre-Orders for the Evercade VS are now open! You can secure your new home console, ready for release on November 3rd 2021, today!. Starting from £89.99/$99.99/€99.99, the Evercade VS is compatible with all of your existing Evercade Cartridges* meaning that there is a vast game library available immediately. The...
Video Gamescyberockk.com

When Will PlayStation 5 Restock in India?

When will the PlayStation 5 restock in India? well nobody including Sony has the answer to this question for now. PlayStation 5 went for pre-order in India at 12 PM (noon) on Thursday, May 27 and as expected it got out of stock within a minute. Now, PlayStation fans in India have no knowledge of when will the PlayStation 5 Restock in the country.
Video Gamestribuneledgernews.com

Sony PS5 pre-orders go live today at 12pm: Here's where you can buy it

May 27—The PlayStation 5 has been one of the most difficult buys this year with limited stocks that get sold out within seconds. Fans in India can try their luck again today to pre-order PS5 as it will be available through multiple online retailers. Sony launched the PS5 in India earlier this year in February. This time only the standard edition of the PS5 will be available which costs Rs49,990.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

PS5 restock: Game had PS5 stock but has now sold out again

Update: After previously selling out this morning, more PS5 stock was made available at Game. However, it's since sold out, meaning you'll have to wait for the next PS5 restock if you missed out. We'll be keeping our eye on Game and other retailers for any PS5 stock drops, so stay tuned to TechRadar.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Cris Tales is Now Available For Pre-Order

At long last, time-traveling, era-bending RPG Cris Tales is almost here. This unique title draws influence from iconic JRPGs but puts its own temporal spin on everything, resulting in a game that spends most of its time existing simultaneously in the past, present, and future. After Cris Tales was slightly delayed from its original November release date, the game now has a solid July release date, and it’s celebrating this achievement with a brand new release date reveal trailer. This video does an excellent job of showing off the game’s gorgeous hand-drawn animation–and its thrilling tone and pacing. The characters are stunning, the art style is beautifully stylized, and the music sets the stage for an adventure like no other. Check it out.
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Pre-Order Bonus for PS5 & PS4 users

Further to our previous article about the trailer release date for Dying Light 2 (which was right!), we’re back to talk about Dying Light 2 and its pre-order bonuses. There’s more than one edition of the game that’s becoming available, so let’s get right into it. Dying Light 2: Stay...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Advance payment: Digital pre-orders now open for RPG Cris Tales

Can you sense it? Cris Tales‘ release date of July 20 is drawing ever nearer. Man, it feels like it was only yesterday when I saw the title in action at E3 2019. Since the launch is still a ways off, Modus Games has announced fans can start submitting digital pre-orders for Cris Tales on Nintendo Switch. In addition, the previously announced Collector’s Edition, which was U.S. only, can now be pre-ordered in other regions.
RetailIGN

PS5 India June 2021 Restock: Sony Tells Stores Not To Force Bundles Onto Customers

With June 2021 seeing another wave of PS5 restocks for India, it seems that Sony has finally taken customer feedback seriously. You see, with the PS5’s launch back in February and the recent May restock, many a prospective buyer reached out to IGN India reporting that retailers were forcing them to buy games and accessories along with their purchase — usually two games and a controller or an HD camera. Some stores took it further, wanting their customers to spend close to Rs. 85,000 for the privilege of owning a PS5. As previously reported, June PS5 India restock pre-orders begin from May 27 with delivery from June 7.
Technologygizmochina.com

Pre-Orders for OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk Limited Edition now live via Giztop

As announced by OnePlus last week, the company debuted the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in China yesterday. The new variant has similar specifications as the native OnePlus Watch but houses some design changes. The Cyberpunk Limited Edition is up for pre-orders via Giztop for $399 and will be out for delivery by mid-June.
Video GamesComicBook

Amazon Drops Surprise PS5 Restock Dividing PlayStation Fans

This morning Amazon surprised and divided PlayStation fans after dropping a PS5 restock out of nowhere. In 2021, the PS5 remains near impossible to buy. Not only is demand for the console still sky-high, but production remains constrained by component shortages and shipping complications. As a result, each PS5 restock is a bonafide event, especially when Amazon drops stock, as the retailer doesn't drop PS5 restocks as much as other retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target. Due to this, each restock usually lasts a bit longer as there's more actual stock, but today all of the stock sold out in less than two minutes.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

Huge PS5 Restocks Happening This Week, Here's Where

On the lookout for a PlayStation 5? Well, set down those binos and read on, because there are massive restocks of the console across several retailers happening right now. I fancy your chances, I really do. The issue with stock shortages of the PlayStation 5 is not born of underestimations...
Video GamesComicBook

Amazon PS5 Restock Goes Terribly Wrong

Amazon dropped a PS5 restock today, or at least it says it did. A couple of hours ago, Amazon updated with new stock of the PS5 or, more specifically, the standard $500 PS5 with a disc drive. That said, it looks like no one was able to buy the console, or at least almost no one was able to buy the piece of hardware. And this time it's not because the stock was depleted in seconds by scalpers, but because of a glitch that prevented everybody from checking out.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 June Restock: Retailers Run Out of Stock Within Seconds

As has become tradition for PS5 pre-orders in India, all retailers seem to have sold out of the console shortly after launch. At the time of publishing, Amazon, Flipkart, and ShopAtSC.com all appear to be sold out of their pre-booking allotments. Other retailers like Games The Shop and Vijay Sales...
TV & VideosComicBook

Mondo Masters of the Universe Sixth Scale Hordak Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Mondo is adding Hordak to their sixth scale Masters of the Universe collection, and it looks absolutely amazing - a modern throwback to the original action figure design. The Hordak figure stands roughly 12-inches tall and features 30 points of articulation, fabric costume elements, and a wide range of accessories. These accessories include a crossbow, staff, removable cape, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a base.
Video Gamesdigitalspy.com

The best Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade PS5 pre-order deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake released last year and now the eagerly-awaited enhanced and expanded PlayStation 5 version is just around the corner, with Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade releasing June 10. This new iteration of the critically-acclaimed remake has been visually enhanced for the PS5 and will feature a completely...