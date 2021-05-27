Cancel
Hampton, NH

Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire Has Been Home to Some Thrilling Legendary Shows

By Chio Acosta
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legends That Have Played Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. It’s time to go to a concert again! Finally! Chris Janson kicks off the season for Country Music fans on July 8th and I can’t wait to see him. Lee Brice will be in town on August 27 and Scotty McCreery, the winner of American Idol will be appearing at the Ballroom on September 9th. You never know when you are going to see a legend at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom. Here is just a sampling of the legends that have performed there going way back according to casinoballroom.com.

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

