Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in New Hampshire Has Been Home to Some Thrilling Legendary Shows

Getting a milkshake named after me is right up there on my bucket list with Skydiving and seeing the Grand Canyon. What an honor and privilege!. During the pandemic we were happy to help spread the word about all of the deliciousness coming out of Lickee's and Chewy's. It was important for the people to know that King Shakes were available for curbside pick up! We were looking for news to perk our spirits and that was the sweetest news we had to deliver.