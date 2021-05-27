Cancel
Environment

Clouds increase this evening; Rain, storms expected tonight through Friday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 21 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Rain Returns Friday
  • Cool & Showery Saturday
  • Sunny and Warm Memorial Day

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the evening, breezy, and warm with temperatures falling through the 70s, said Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Rain arrive after midnight and could be steady by daybreak. Overnight lows fall to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers and a few storms to impact the day and windy at times with some gusts up to 30mph possible. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rain could reduce visibility at times. Highs will be cooler than normal around 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with some scattered showers to start the weekend. It will also be a very cool day with highs around 60 degrees. Showers will taper into the afternoon/evening, and drying out for Saturday night.

SUNDAY: A great day, and a bit milder. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY: Plenty of sunshine and warmer for Memorial Day this year. Highs will reach the middle 70s. Staying dry into the night.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s. A few pop-up showers or storms may develop into the afternoon/evening.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

