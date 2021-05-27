Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Money flowing into city coffers as economy rebounds

By DAN WEST Dan.West@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestaurants are filling up again, parking lots are full outside hardware stores and new cars are hitting the streets as the Grand Junction economy continues to see a strong recovery from the pandemic lows. The latest indication that the local economy is bouncing back vigorously is from the city of...

