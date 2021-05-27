Popular attacker’s exit ‘more likely’ after Liverpool ease exit demands
A forward who has become a cult favourite at Liverpool has edged closer to leaving after the club tweaked its transfer demands, per a report. Liverpool put together a superb run of eight victories in their last 10 to snatch Champions League qualification on the final day. Despite entering the summer with spirits once again high, the club appear to be under no illusion that changes must be made to their squad in order to once again go toe-to-toe with Man City.www.teamtalk.com