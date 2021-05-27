Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Popular attacker’s exit ‘more likely’ after Liverpool ease exit demands

By Steve Pearson
TEAMtalk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA forward who has become a cult favourite at Liverpool has edged closer to leaving after the club tweaked its transfer demands, per a report. Liverpool put together a superb run of eight victories in their last 10 to snatch Champions League qualification on the final day. Despite entering the summer with spirits once again high, the club appear to be under no illusion that changes must be made to their squad in order to once again go toe-to-toe with Man City.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Galatasaray#We Are The Champions#Instagram#Swiss#Sport Witness#Academy#Reds Fans#Demands#Bitter Rivals#Long Term Injuries#Turkish Newspaper Fotomac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Jurgen Klopp: Champions League spot would be absolutely massive for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”. The Reds boss knows how his comments about last term’s Premier League champions’ current campaign will be greeted in some quarters, but is unwavering in his assertion securing a top-four spot would be “absolutely massive”.
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Stuttgart Interested In Signing Loris Karius

According to a report from Kicker on Friday, VfB Stuttgart are targeting Loris Karius as their new number one Keeper for next season. Loris Karius has fallen out of favour at Liverpool ever since his disastrous 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League Final. Since then, Karius...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

FPL tips: Yorkshire duo dominate gameweek 37 picks

Yorkshire is where the Fantasy Premier League value is in the penultimate week of the season. A glance across our three leading recommendations in each position sees Leeds provide five of the 12 picks, while Sheffield United have two and prevent the weekend’s Premier League headline-maker Alisson Becker from clinching top spot in goal.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool 'will NOT sign Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal this summer despite having £18m clause in his loan deal... with Turkish defender facing return to relegated Schalke while Jurgen Klopp turns his attention to Ibrahima Konate'

Liverpool will not take up the option to make Ozan Kabak's loan spell from Schalke permanent this summer, according to reports. The Turkish centre-back moved to Anfield in January to help out the Reds when Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez picked up long-term injuries in the first-half of the season and has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Soccerchatsports.com

Klopp offers update on Jota injury as Liverpool forward races to be fit for Euros

The Reds remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification, but a Portuguese forward will not figure again this term. Jurgen Klopp has offered a further update on Diogo Jota's foot injury, with the Portuguese forward facing a race against time to be fit for European Championship duty after seeing his domestic season brought to a close.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Steven Gerrard Guides Rangers To An Invincible Season

Steven Gerrard has cemented his place in Rangers history today after guiding his team to an unbeaten season. Rangers ended the season with an emphatic 4-0 win over Aberdeen to confirm their title as the 'The Invincibles'. Rangers have an incredible record this season, they've played 38 games, won 32,...