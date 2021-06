May 15 scores and recaps. (Jordan Best had a Huge Game for Clarion Softball) Moniteau 14, Keystone 2 (5 Innings) Moniteau scored all fourteen of their runs in the fifth inning in their 14-2 mercy-rule win over Keystone. The Panthers led 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth when Moniteau turned the game upside down with their big inning. Moniteau had nine hits in the frame, using strings of singles to push 14 runs across the plate.