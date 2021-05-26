Postseason drought over: Lady Lions win opener

They had an important game to play on the road, but the Lewisville softball team still found time to help out at home. On Friday, May 21 the Lady Lions were headed to Dixie to play for a district playoff title and a berth in the upperstate finals. At that point, though, there was an ongoing manhunt in the Richburg community. Over the course of a week, more than 600 law enforcement officers from local departments, state agencies and federal bureaus would be looking for alleged murderer Tyler Terry. Essentially, Lewisville High School was the home field of law enforcement that week, with officers holding meetings in the football stadium, crashing in the school’s library and setting up a central command on Lewisville’s campus.