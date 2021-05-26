Cancel
Dubois, PA

Postseason drought over: Lady Lions win opener

By Steve Smail J-D Correspondent
Courier-Express
 15 days ago

DUKE CENTER — Twelve years and six postseason losses later, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team won a playoff game. Monday’s 8-7 win for the No. 5 seed Lady Lions at No. 4 seed Otto-Eldred was their first since their 4-0 win over Northern Potter in the 2009 Class 1A playoffs.

