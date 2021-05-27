Rochester New Hampshire is Back, Celebrating America With Fireworks Extravaganza
Fireworks shows are back baby! The Recreation Department and Rochester Maine Street are teaming up to bring us a firework show this year according to rochesternhnews.com. Chris Bowlen of the Recreation Department says “The festivities will be more scaled down this year, due to public health concerns. We have no plans to scale down the show itself. The fireworks will be as good as they’ve ever been with a grand finale,” he tells the news outlet.wokq.com