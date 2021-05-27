Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NH

Rochester New Hampshire is Back, Celebrating America With Fireworks Extravaganza

By Chio Acosta
Posted by 
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fireworks shows are back baby! The Recreation Department and Rochester Maine Street are teaming up to bring us a firework show this year according to rochesternhnews.com. Chris Bowlen of the Recreation Department says “The festivities will be more scaled down this year, due to public health concerns. We have no plans to scale down the show itself. The fireworks will be as good as they’ve ever been with a grand finale,” he tells the news outlet.

wokq.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NH
Government
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Rochester, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Flyers#Street Food#Center Field#Rochester New Hampshire#Rochester Fireworks#The Recreation Department#Rochester Maine Street#Spaulding High School#Downtown#Specials#Home#Football#Dogs#July#Food Poisoning#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Rekindle the Joy of Being a Kid in this Luxurious Tree House in Maine

A website called "New England with Love" highlighted 20 of the Best Airbnbs in Maine You'll Want to Book Now and this charming treehouse was on the list! I am truly feeling more relaxed just from looking at photos of this treetop treasure. Imagine staying there?! The listing doesn’t disclose the exact location however it mentions it is close to Bar Harbor which is a huge win. This means lots of hiking, great restaurants and breweries are nearby.
Manchester, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

A Manchester New Hampshire Boy to Be Remembered at School He Attended

It’s a loss that every parent fears, but no parent other than one that has lost a child can truly relate to. Sadly, Wesley Belisle of Manchester died after being hit by a rogue wave while walking along a beach in North Carolina. He was just four years old. Wesley passed away in 2018 but the loss hasn’t eased for his parents according to reporting from unionleader.com.
York, MEPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Something is Staining the Feet of Southern Maine Beachgoers

This past weekend my husband's siblings came to the Seacoast for a visit. It was so nice on Saturday we spent the entire day at Long Sands in York. I noticed today (which at the time of writing this is Tuesday) that Steven's tootsies were looking FILTHY on the bottom. They almost looked like he had been walking on asphalt. I judged him for a good ten minutes and then he pointed out that mine were pretty dirty as well. Color me embarrassed! We retraced our steps and started wondering if maybe it was from our trip to the beach.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Dover, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Try the New Cheero King Shake at Lickee’s and Chewy’s in Dover, New Hampshire, Inspired by WOKQ DJs

Getting a milkshake named after me is right up there on my bucket list with Skydiving and seeing the Grand Canyon. What an honor and privilege!. During the pandemic we were happy to help spread the word about all of the deliciousness coming out of Lickee's and Chewy's. It was important for the people to know that King Shakes were available for curbside pick up! We were looking for news to perk our spirits and that was the sweetest news we had to deliver.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Public HealthPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival Is Sadly Canceled Again

For the second year in a row, the annual New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is officially canceled, according to reporting by WMUR.com on a news release sent out by organizers. Understandably due to the pandemic, 2020’s Pumpkin Festival was canceled, but for the second year in a row, well, it just stinks.
Plaistow, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Famous Clam Bar is Coming Back to Route 125 in Plaistow, New Hampshire

It Won’t Be Larry’s But the Clam Bar Will Soon Be Back in Business. Larry’s Clam bar was in business for so many years after opening in 1961. The owner, Larry Haggett closed down the Clam Bar back in 2016 and passed away at 83-years-old in 2019 according to reporting by unionleader.com. Many residents of the area have fond memories of getting seafood and ice cream from Larry’s walk-up window. There was even a machine that laid eggs with prizes in them. The machine is gone but Larry’s memory will live on.
Maine StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
Lincoln, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Beat the Heat This Summer on This Epic Natural Waterslide in New Hampshire

Slide through the heat this summer on a nature-made waterslide in New Hampshire. Just a three-hour drive north from the SouthCoast and nestled near Lincoln, New Hampshire, Franconia Falls is bound to be a big hit for everyone in your family this summmer, from kids to adults. The trail to and from the falls is 6.8 miles roundtrip, but is described by All Trails hikers as flat and and heavily trafficked. Dogs can even come along, but they must remain leashed at all times while on the trail.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
97.5 WOKQ

According to Safewise.com, The Number One Safest City in America is in Massachusetts

New Hampshire is a great place to live! We have it all. The ocean, Mount Washington, Lake Winnipesaukee, Story Land, the first library in America and so much more! And taxes? Who needs 'em! It is a terrific place to raise a family. Of course when you are considering moving anywhere, ideally you would like to buy/rent property in a safe town with low crime rates. I was surprised to see ZERO New Hampshire cities on a list released by safewise.com of the top 100 safest cities in 2021. However, our neighbors to the south, Massachusetts, had 17 cities make the list! Massachusetts even cultivated the top two spots with Hopkinton at #1 and Franklin at #2.
Nashua, NHPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

SkyVenture in Nashua, New Hampshire is the Most Fun You’ll Have Indoors

Sure, everyone loves being outside in the summer but if you find yourself enjoying the beautiful Nashua, New Hampshire, be sure to spend an afternoon at SkyVenture. Have you ever wanted to try surfing but can't get to the west coast and don't want to brave the cold east coast waters? SkyVenture has you covered with the largest indoor surfing facility in North America. The wave machine can be modified for all skill levels so it's the perfect way to learn and finally cross out surfing from your bucket list.