The A-C Valley Falcons track squads were both in action on Tuesday, with the girls team topping Union and the boys team falling to North Clarion. The girls meet was a tight affair, with the Falcons pulling out a 67-62 team win. A-C Valley came out on top in the jumping events, with Baylee Blauser taking home a pair of wins. Union bossed the throwing events, with Dominika Logue nabbing two victories. Evie Bliss won the 100 and 300 hurdles for Union, but Isabella Hunt led A-C Valley’s success in the longer distances, providing the Falcons with the necessary points to take the win.