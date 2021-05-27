Columbia County Health Extends Hours For Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

(Portage) The Columbia County Health Department has announced that the hours for Thursday’s free walk-in COVID vaccine clinic have been extended. The clinic was originally scheduled to run from 8am to 4pm but will now be open until 6pm. The extended hours are only for the first dose Pfizer shots, available for ages 12-and-up. A Moderna clinic for those returning for their second dose is also being held from 8am until 4pm. The clinic will be at the Columbia County Health and Human Services Building located at 111 East Mullett Street in Portage from 8am to 4pm. The public is asked to enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. Those interested in going must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine and are asked to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.