Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Columbia County Health Extends Hours For Walk-In Vaccine Clinic

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Portage) The Columbia County Health Department has announced that the hours for Thursday’s free walk-in COVID vaccine clinic have been extended. The clinic was originally scheduled to run from 8am to 4pm but will now be open until 6pm. The extended hours are only for the first dose Pfizer shots, available for ages 12-and-up. A Moderna clinic for those returning for their second dose is also being held from 8am until 4pm. The clinic will be at the Columbia County Health and Human Services Building located at 111 East Mullett Street in Portage from 8am to 4pm. The public is asked to enter the facility at the ADRC entrance. Those interested in going must stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving the vaccine and are asked to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

dailydodge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Vaccine#Health Services#Health And Human Services#Public Services#Portage Rrb#Covid#Guidelines#Mullett
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Crawford County, ILwtyefm.com

CCDH Releases Latest COVID-19 Vaccination Numbers

(Undated) – The number of those getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is slowing but continues to grow. According to the Crawford County Health Department, as of Monday, just over thirty-two percent of the county has been fully vaccinated. That amounts to six-thousand-fifty-four Crawford County residents. To date, twelve-thousand-four-hundred-thirty-nine vaccinations have been administered. The Health Department also reports a current “active” COVID-19 total in the county of twenty-five. Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information and vaccination schedule at CCHD.net or follow the Health Department on Facebook.
Hartford, CTNew Britain Herald

Hartford HealthCare, Regional Health District to offer a free, walk-in vaccine clinic

PLAINVILLE – Hartford HealthCare and the Regional Health District are joining forces to offer a free, walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday at the Recreation Department. The clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and the Recreation Department at 50 Whiting St. Hartford HealthCare medical staff will administer the vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to people ages 12 and up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for people ages 18 and up.
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

CDC continues investigation into Kanawha HIV outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss the community’s HIV outbreak for the first time since a team from the CDC arrived to investigate the cause and look for a solution. The team, which will be in Kanawha County from June 1 through June 25, has...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota health officials eye COVID testing demand in new budget

North Dakota's Health Department has nearly $200 million of mostly federal funds to continue the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic into 2023. About $180.4 million of the Health Department's $194.1 million COVID-19 budget is federal money. The remaining $13.7 million is state general and special funds. The 2021 Legislature approved the Health Department's COVID-19 budget. The state's new two-year budget cycle begins July 1.
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Hours Altered For Upcoming Vaccine Clinic In Warsaw

WARSAW – Hours have been altered for the two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic that begins Thursday, June 10, at Center Lake Pavilion. The event on Thursday and Friday will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the...
Danville, VAchathamstartribune.com

Sovah Health extends visitor hours

Sovah Health announced Monday that it is extending visitor hours during both time blocks. Visitation hours will now be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The updated hours, which will allow for more flexibility with family members, have been implemented effective immediately on both campuses – Danville and Martinsville.
Tillamook County, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Tillamook County Health Department hosts walk-in COVID-19 vaccine event

Don’t miss this shot to get your shot! Drop-in to Tillamook County Community Health Center’s Summer Kick-off COVID-19 Vaccine event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center. Appointments are not needed. All three COVID-19 vaccine types (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) will be available.
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 302 New COVID Cases, 10 Additional Deaths, 17K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Tuesday reported 302 new cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths, as well as more than 17,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state to 747,447 since the pandemic began, with 13,278 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 418 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Michigan StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Michigan Confirms First Human Case of Hantavirus

Michigan has confirmed its first case of human Sin Nombre hantavirus, the state's health department said Monday. A woman in Washtenaw County was recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from hantavirus, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which said the woman "was likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contained signs of an active rodent infestation."
Wyoming StateCody Enterprise

Final state health order related to COVID-19 pandemic expires

CASPER (WNE) — As expected, the state of Wyoming entered June without any remaining health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state health department announced late last month that it was immediately eliminating one of the two health orders that were then in place: a requirement that indoor events of more than 500 people be held at a maximum of 50% of a venue’s capacity and that face masks and social distancing be required at such events.
smilepolitely.com

There are several vaccine walk in clinics coming up

C-U Public Health has a walk in vaccine clinic every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but they are also bringing clinics to several locations throughout the community, partnering with the Champaign Park District and area churches. Friday, June 11th. Bethel AME Church, 3 to 5 p.m. Sholem Aquatic...