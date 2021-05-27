Authorities ID 9 Victims of San Jose Rail Yard Shooting
Authorities released the names of the nine people who were killed when a gunman opened fire at a San Jose Valley Transportation Authority rail yard Wednesday. The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Wednesday night as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.www.nbcmiami.com