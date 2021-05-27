Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Authorities ID 9 Victims of San Jose Rail Yard Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities released the names of the nine people who were killed when a gunman opened fire at a San Jose Valley Transportation Authority rail yard Wednesday. The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Wednesday night as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

www.nbcmiami.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Gilroy, CA
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Victim Of Shooting#California Shooting#Bus Service#Law Officers#Sheriff#The Associated Press#Nbc Bay Area#Transparent California#Congress#Northeastern University#Vta Rail Yard#Usa Today#Facebook#Authorities#Light Rail Service#Investigators#Law Enforcement Officers#Firefighters#Bus Bridges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
California StateWhittier Daily News

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”