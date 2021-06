The Melcher-Dallas Boys and Girls of Summer will be back on the diamonds tonight traveling to Mormon Trail. The softball squad is coming off a 2-1 day at the Southeast Warren Invitational on Saturday getting wins over Madrid and Montezuma while losing to Southeast Warren. The softball Saints are 6-2 on the season and are 3-1 in the Bluegrass Conference. On the baseball diamond, the Saints have had some early season success including a victory over arch-rival Twin Cedars. Melcher-Dallas is 2-2 on the season and the conference record is also 2-2. The baseball game is set to begin at 5:30…while the softball contest will be under the lights at 7:30.