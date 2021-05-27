Dodge County Judge Will Speak At Lowell Memorial Day Ceremony

(Lowell) The speaker at the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Lowell will be Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia. The Lowell VFW Post 9392 is overseeing Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies and parade. The event begins at the Catholic Cemetery on South River Street/County Highway G in Lowell at 7:45am. After a brief ceremony, the parade will assemble and march to the bridge in Lowell to honor veterans lost at sea; an airplane flyover with a vintage warbird is planned. The parade will include 15 antique and modern military vehicles along with several trucks painted in patriotic themes. The parade will then continue down South Street to the VFW Veterans Memorial Park where the Memorial Day program will begin at 9am. The Dodgeland School Band will take part along with area scout troops and 4-H groups. Grade school students from the Lowell-Reeseville area are invited to march and are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of deceased veterans. They will receive a flag in return along with a treat.