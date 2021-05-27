Welcome back Wranglers, NAHL introduces new team next season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team is ready put the last year and a half behind them as they look ahead to their first season in the WAC. The team is coming off of a season where they saw games canceled due to COVID-19 cases. It was also a season where the team had only their pride to play for, with the team serving a one-year postseason ban due to previous violations by athletic administrators in the program’s APR reports.