Welcome back Wranglers, NAHL introduces new team next season

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo hockey fans were introduced to next season’s NAHL locally owned team, the Wranglers, a mascot that’s making a comeback from a Pittsburgh Penguins farm team that played in Amarillo in the 60′s and 70′s. The event was standing room only at the Civic Center as fans met the team president and co-owners of Amarillo Ice Sports LLC. The group purchased the team from the Kansas City Scouts, formerly known as the Topeka Pilots.

www.newschannel10.com
