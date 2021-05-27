The tragic race in China could have sacrificed more than that. However, a local shepherd rescued six people

The German Shepherd Dog, often abbreviated as GSD, is a famous breed, and finding dog food appropriate for this breed is not a challenge either. However, it’s essential to understand that German shepherds are considered notorious for food allergies. For this reason alone, we recommend delicacies that are safe based on your dog’s age and nutritional requirements. Remember, even though an adult German Shepherd may not experience serious issues with poor diet, puppies are considered at risk of severe health issues such as canine hip dysplasia (caused by excess calcium intake), which can cripple your canine friend and totally degrade his/her quality of life on your watch.