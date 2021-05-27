Cancel
The tragic race in China could have sacrificed more than that. However, a local shepherd rescued six people

By Darell King
 12 days ago

The 172 runners set off the 100km route on Saturday at 9:00 (3:00 CEST). The photos showed the competitors in shorts and T-shirts under the cloudy sky. However, around noon, the weather began to deteriorate rapidly, as soon as the contestants reached the mountainous portion of the trail. Temperatures dropped to six degrees Celsius in the foothills, but at higher altitudes they were cooler and strong winds blew.

