Hartford Man Charged In Ashippun Overdose Death Enters Not Guilty Plea

(Ashippun) A Hartford man charged with supplying the drugs that lead to an overdose death in Ashippun was arraigned Wednesday. Mitchell McDonald entered a not guilty plea to one felony count of First Degree Reckless Homicide. Dodge County deputies were called to a property in Ashippun in April of 2019 for a report of an overdose. The victim was a 28-year-old woman. While searching the residence, law enforcement found a white powdery substance under a book as well as two hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia. A family member of the victim reportedly told investigators that McDonald gave her heroin. When questioned, McDonald reportedly said (quote) “I screwed up” and told law enforcement he was willing to work with them but wanted to contact an attorney. If convicted, the 29-year-old faces no more than 40 years in prison.