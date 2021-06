It has been a rough year for our family with all that has been going on, with COVID. I have taken it even harder since I lost family members this year. It seems like all I can do is think about those losses. I have no one to talk to about how I feel. We live in such a small community and I think there is so little privacy here anyway. My family seems like they do not even notice that there is anything wrong. I wonder why they seem to be so heartless in regard to my pain.