This was an extremely important series for Atlanta as it looks to stay within touch of the lead in the National League East. It has gone well so far for the Braves, who split Monday’s doubleheader before picking up the win on Tuesday night. They won three out of four against St. Louis over the weekend, so they are now just four games behind in the NL East. Philadelphia and Washington are both in a similar position as well. Atlanta ranks No. 16 in the MLB with a team batting average of .235.