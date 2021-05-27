The race to net-zero is on. This is how we can cross the finish line

There has been a lot of discussion recently on the exciting news that the United Kingdom (U.K.) is halfway to net zero carbon emissions. We are also halfway through the timeline from the baseline set at 1990 levels to the net zero goal set at 2050—30 years have passed and there are 30 years to go. So the news that U.K. emissions have halved at the halfway point would seem reason for optimism. It would suggest we are on track. And things can only get better as individuals become ever more aware and ever more environmentally conscious.