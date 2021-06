STARKVILLE - #7 national seed Mississippi State won an NCAA regional winner's bracket game against VCU on Saturday night. With the win, the Bulldogs advance to the regional final. Mississippi State must be beaten twice in order for another team to win this weekend's NCAA regional. Heading into the game, the Rams of Virginia Commonwealth had won 22 straight games. The visitors from Richmond held the nation's longest winning streak, but no longer. Arkansas has now won ten games in a row and now hold the distinction of having strung together the most consecutive victories.