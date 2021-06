Amidst a tumultuous time in league history with the poorly received rebrand, there is still a season going on. A busy one, at that. The Columbus Crew is in the heart of a stretch of a lot of games in a short amount of time. CONCACAF Champions League play worked its way into the team’s regular schedule before the exit from the tournament earlier this month, forcing the team into seven matches in May and six games in 19 days.