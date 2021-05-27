Cancel
Waupun, WI

Waupun Police Investigating Hit And Run Crash

By Daily Dodge
dailydodge.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Waupun) The Waupun Police Department is investigating a hit and run crash. Officers were called to the first hundred block of Bly Street around 6:43pm Monday for the crash that occurred on Sunday. Deputy Chief Jeremy Rasch says a witness described the offending vehicle as a dark grey Jeep Patriot with temporary tags. He says the vehicle’s operator was a female with brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waupun Police Department at 920-324-7903.

