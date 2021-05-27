Waupun Police Investigating Hit And Run Crash

(Waupun) Waupun police are investigating the theft of two handguns from a single residence within two days. Officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue just before 8pm last Friday for a theft of a handgun. Around 10pm Sunday, police were again called out to the same residence for an additional handgun that had been stolen. Deputy Chief Jeremy Rasch says the complainant also let a known subject use his vehicle and that individual had not returned it to him. Rasch says the vehicle was located parked on a city street and was turned over to the complainant.