Max Cooper releases new track ‘Leaving This Place’ with official video by Jazer Giles

By Ian French
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMax Cooper has just released his new track ‘Leaving This Place’ alongside, the incredible and truly mesmerising, official video that has been produced by Jazer Giles. “I was writing this piece of music during a recent period of isolation when I needed some escapism, and I became totally lost in the piece of music, forgetting to sleep or eat for long periods of time while I worked on it. For the visual project I was drawn to the work of Jazer Giles, which for me, has a beautiful balance of computational and organic form. It’s rich with structure and rules, but also full of a sort of wrongness that signifies art from a human. And it’s also deep with sub-systems and details, there’s a lot hidden in there as there is with the music, if you’re interested to delve into it with headphones and high res.

