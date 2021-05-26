Accidentally involved films, actors, epilogue, filming location, plot, cast, location

The third season of Master of None has just been released on Netflix after a four year hiatus. For those looking for more of what came in earlier seasons may be surprised, both in terms of the main stars and the filming locations. Aziz Ansari, who plays Dev, returns only briefly and the show is focused on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie) and their journey using IVF try to get pregnant while living in upstate New York. Ansari co-wrote the season with Waithe, who appeared in previous seasons as Waithe. Accuracy in portraying the IVF experience was important to the creators, and the production had IVF specialists consulting in person and remotely and medical advisors for all hospital scenes.