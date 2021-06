The SC Cougars are 1 win shy of a pair of milestones after a dominant 11-1 win in five innings over visiting Fairfield. The Cougars allowed just 3 hits in the game as Aiden Dodson worked the complete game allowing 3 hits and no earned runs with 6 strikeouts and just one walk. At the plate, Chase Dodson and Sam Rubin homered. Each drove in 2. Spencer Johannes also added 2 RBI as the Cougars pounded out 11 hits. The school sits at 999 wins since consolidation in 89-90 and coach Curt Jones sits at 799 wins since taking the position in the 96-97 school year. The Cougars will host Neoga tonight to Lions Field.