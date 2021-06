This school year the students of Owatonna High School did not get to experience the usual homecoming week that they have in past years, the OHS Student Council came up with the idea to have two different homecoming weeks. Homecoming Part I took place from September 28, 2020 – October 2, 2020. Homecoming Part II , also known as the “Spring Fling,” will take place from May 24-28, and will include events throughout the week such as dress up days and nightly events.