Colonial Pipeline forked over $4.4M to end cyberattack – but is paying a ransom ever the ethical thing to do?

Colonial Pipeline’s CEO has defended the company’s decision to pay a bitcoin ransom to hackers after a cybersecurity attack shut down the pipeline.“It was the right thing to do for the country,” CEO Joseph Blout told The Wall Street Journal. “I didn’t make it lightly. I will admit that I wasn’t comfortable seeing money go out the door to people like this.”This was the first public statement from the Georgia-based company that admitted to paying the $4.4 million in bitcoin ransom to DarkSide, a Russian-based hacking group.Mr Blout said his company decided to pay the ransom on the same day...