Market exchange rates in China -- May 27

albuquerquenews.net
 30 days ago

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 640.30. Euro 100 780.66. Japanese yen...

www.albuquerquenews.net
Worldcloudnewsmag.com

Top 7 banks in Nigeria by market valuation

Nigerian banks are indispensable to Africa’s biggest economy as they offer borrowing/saving opportunities and other important facilities for citizens and corporate brands. Nigerians increasingly depend on these financial brands to provide services at competitive interest rates. The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, a few weeks ago affirmed that Nigerian banks...
Businessmilwaukeesun.com

Ind-Ra lowers India FY22 GDP growth forecast to 9.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has said its earlier estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 10.1 per cent for the current financial year (FY22) is unlikely to hold due to the speed and scale of Covid 2.0. It now expects GDP growth...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Marketsbolnews.com

AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 25th June 2021

UAE Dirham to INR (AED to INR) – UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates. Get the latest updates on all foreign currency exchanges.
Economygreekherald.com

China conducts central bank bills swap

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, the central bank, conducted this year's sixth central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Friday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds issued by commercial banks. The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 772.27 million U.S. dollars), is open...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Chinese Ministries Offer Guidance to Help Firms Deal With Exchange Rate Swings

(Yicai Global) June 25 -- Recent fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Chinese yuan with the US dollar has cut into the bottom line of Chinese foreign trade companies, prompting three government ministries to provide online tutorials to help enterprises avoid risk. China’s Ministry of Commerce, the People’s Bank...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
Industrypipingmart.com

India’s June steel exports may fall as local sales rise

India's steel exports will likely fall in June on increasing domestic demand as commercial activities resume with the lifting of localized lockdowns imposed by different states to contain the spread of Covid-19, market participants said. The country's steel exports are estimated to reach around 1mn t in June and about...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $467,025.78 and $43,341.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Businessinvezz.com

USD/SGD: Singapore dollar continues to grind after strong data

The USD/SGD pair declined sharply after the strong Singapore industrial production data. Industrial production rose by 7.2% in May after sliding by 0.4% in April. The pair will react to the upcoming US PCE data. The USD/SGD price retreated on Friday after the relatively strong Singapore industrial production data. The...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate

BEIRUT, June 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's caretaker prime minister on Friday approved a proposal to finance fuel imports at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, instead of the previous 1,500 pound rate, amidst worsening gasoline shortages. The weaker exchange rate, which will effectively decrease the subsidy on...
MarketsPhoto & Video Tuts+

Get Real-Time Exchange Rates With exchangeratesapi

This sponsored post features a product relevant to our readers while meeting our editorial guidelines for being objective and educational. For most people, money is simply that: money. They work, get paid, and exchange their money for goods and services at local shops or online retailers. But average people forget one very important thing: money makes the world go around. Most people don’t have to worry about any other type of currency than what they’re paid with. Businesses, on the other hand (especially online businesses), must handle currency on a global scale.
Economytucsonpost.com

China's goods, services trade surplus tops 170.1 bln yuan in May

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 170.1 billion yuan (about 26.5 billion U.S. dollars) in May, official data showed Thursday. Last month, the country's trade income amounted to over 1.73 trillion yuan and expenditure was over 1.56 trillion yuan, according to data...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso hits 11-week low ahead of c.bank meeting

Tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 24 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso slid to a near three-month low and led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday ahead of a policy meeting of the country's central bank, which is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at a record low. The peso weakened as much as 0.4% to its lowest level since April 7, while stocks in Manila traded slightly lower. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely stand pat on rates at 2%, a Reuters poll showed, to support an economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and as a resurgence in infections in some parts of the country underscores a need for policy support. "We are seeing some anxiety as the PHP continues its sharp depreciation trend, tied to foreign selling in the local equity market," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist with Dutch bank ING. "Despite cases dipping recently in the Philippines, participants remain wary of the possible spread of the so-called Delta variant which could spark a renewed surge in cases." The Thai baht was rooted to its lowest level since May 2020, a day after the country's central bank left its interest rates unchanged at a record low and cut its 2021 economic growth forecast. Thai stocks dropped to their lowest level in nearly a month. "As activity recovers slowly, with the bulk of 'catch up' growth on rebounding tourism only likely in 2022 ... we expect Bank of Thailand to be one of the slowest central banks to hike policy rates," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients. Providing minor respite was data that showed a bigger than expected surge in Thai exports for May as global demand improved. Elsewhere in the region, South Korean stocks hit a record high, boosted by technology heavyweights tracking overnight gains on the Nasdaq, while Taiwan stocks rose 0.5% to their highest level in over seven weeks. South Korea's won advanced 0.2%. The Bank of Korea said it expects upward inflationary pressure on both the demand and supply fronts amid the country's recovery from the pandemic, reinforcing views that it was shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah weakened slightly against the dollar, which hovered below an 11-week high, as traders weighed up mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on reining back monetary support. Indonesian shares fell for the second straight session amid surging COVID-19 infections. Financial hub Hong Kong has decided to ban flights from the country starting Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5 basis points at 1.63%. ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 3.1 basis points at 1.559%. ** Losses among industrial stocks like Airports of Thailand and Delta Electronics Thailand hurt Thai benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.98 0.16 5.38 China -0.08 +0.74 -0.13 2.55 India 0.00 -1.62 0.00 12.20 Indonesia -0.14 -2.84 -0.33 0.59 Malaysia -0.10 -3.44 -0.29 -4.12 Philippines -0.29 -1.72 -0.12 -3.21 S.Korea +0.15 -4.38 0.40 14.47 Singapore +0.01 -1.86 0.14 9.82 Taiwan +0.06 +1.76 0.19 17.90 Thailand -0.19 -6.02 -0.70 9.08 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Marketsinvesting.com

Did The PBOC Signal It Is Content With The Yuan's Pullback?

The US dollar was trading slightly lower against most of the major and emerging market currencies. The Scandis were leading the major currencies, while the Russian ruble led the central and eastern European currencies higher. Emerging market currencies were mostly firmer, though the Turkish lira and South African rand were...
Marketsbolnews.com

British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 24th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.10 PKR given below. (Updated on 24th June 2021). Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market. Today GBP TO PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher after paring the early losses on Thursday, recouping the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just above the 28,900 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders remain upbeat following yesterday's positive comments on the economy from the Bank of Japan.