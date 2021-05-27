Electric Shavers Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Panasonic, Braun, Conair, Procter & Gamble, Helen of Troy

Global plastic compounding market revenue is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031 and reach US$ 107.6 Bn by 2031. The global plastic compounding market was valued at around US$ 60,000.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new research report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Plastic Compounding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ Rise in demand for plastic compounds in automotive and electrical & electronics industries are driving the global plastic compounding market. Asia Pacific accounted for dominant share of the global plastic compounding market in 2018. In terms of demand, China held major share of the market in the region in 2018. The plastic compounding market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period.