Augmented Reality Mobile Games Market to Develop New Growth Story | Niantic ,Sony ,Six to Start

Video group calls or individual tutorials using real-time Augmented Reality (AR) annotations allow easy problem-solving, decision-making, and fun digital get-togethers. TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today introduced a new mobile app – lifeAR – for the consumer market. The app for iPhones and Android smartphones is bridging the gap between digital conversations with friends and family, and the physical world, by enabling users to interact with each other through location-aware AR annotations. The app can be beneficial in various mobile and on-the-go use cases – from supporting others in hard-to-describe situations to joint shopping experiences or simple social interactions. For example, when someone needs assistance cranking up a BBQ grill at a house party or when a teen needs some friends’ opinions to pick the perfect pair of shoes – lifeAR is there to get help.