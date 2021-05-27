Global Permanent Magnets Market is Thriving Worldwide |Size, Share, Application and Regional Growth Report
Permanent Magnets are defined as magnets which retain their magnetic properties even after the absence of a magnetizing force such as inducing field or current. They have small permeability, large magnetic moments, and are the stable to external magnetic fields. Permanent magnets are also known as hard magnets. Permanent magnets internal structure generates the magnetic field and converts electrical energy to mechanical energy and vice versa. Permanent magnet includes alloy magnets, bonded magnets, and ferrite magnets which are used in various types of motors, appliances, HVAC, and loudspeakers.