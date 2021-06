The upcoming New Jersey-based rapper GtbKai presents his motivating freestyle rapping skills in the latest music video ‘Beatbox remix’ available on his channel. The upcoming hip hop artist GtbKai from New Jersey has opened a new threshold for the rap game with his latest music release ‘Beatbox remix’. The new music video was released on May 22 with a banging hook that reminds of the legendary freestyle pioneered by Tupac. He sets the bars very high with an innovative rap flow that describes the extremities he follows to enjoy his hedonism. In this music video, the legendary singer glides to the latest trends in the music world, impressing the viewers with exhilarating lyrics that illustrate authenticity. He attempted to write a true story that is both insightful and realistic, using the essential hip-hop crunks to make his identity. He loads it with a distinguished and fine mix of rock instruments, classic hip hop rhythms, melody, and rap. He slides with groovy distortions at the hooks to showcase his creative potential.