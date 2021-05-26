'Love, Death + Robots' — "Pop Squad" portrays the tension between parents and childfree people

Saving the world one robot at a time! This is just a commercial for Ikea, but it's so much fun and the robot is so adorable, we can't help sharing it anyway. The 60-second ad spot is called "Change a Bit for Good" and it follows a robot around a futuristic world. He/she/it sees a banner for a movie about defender droids with the tagline "save the planet!" So it decides to become a hero and start cleaning up pollution to actually save our planet. The idea is meant to inspire individual action. Ikea explains: "We've set the ambitious goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030. It's not just about how we do business, but also about wanting to inspire and support customers in taking action too." Made by Pulse Films director Ninian Doff and a VFX studio called "nineteentwenty". I'd honestly watch a series about this friendly robot family.