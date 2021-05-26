'Love, Death + Robots' — "Pop Squad" portrays the tension between parents and childfree people
This post contains spoilers for Love, Death + Robots. Picture it: A dystopic future where the society as we know it has crumbled due to overpopulation. A police force has been created to eradicate any traces of children left in the world. Parents, or “breeders,” found harboring children are prosecuted. To further encourage restriction of the population, biomedical advances have made immortality possible through regular “rejoo” treatments. The catch? People on these treatments can no longer procreate.www.whattowatch.com