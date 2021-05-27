Rhubarb breakfast cakes

If you’re looking for a delicious, hearty breakfast, I got you. This breakfast taco comes together in no time. It’s cheesy and spicy, but also bright and balanced. I started making a variation of this recipe in college—it was one of my go-to breakfasts whenever I had to make something quick before going to class. Add cheese directly to the pan, so it gets crispy outside and gooey inside, then top with the tortilla. The cheesy crust takes this taco to the next level, and you can use your favorite melty cheese, anything from low-moisture mozzarella to sharp cheddar. Eggs and avocado are a must in any breakfast for me, so we’re adding those over the cheese, along with a zesty chive dressing to balance out the richness. If you aren’t a fan of cilantro, feel free to swap in flat-leaf parsley. This is one of those breakfast dishes you’ll look forward to the night before!