Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Rhubarb breakfast cakes

By Steven Peters
Rutland Herald
 2021-05-27

Last year a generous friend divided up her rhubarb plant and shared some with me to plant in my own garden. Now, after taking time to get established, it’s finally ready to harvest. I am surprised by how easy rhubarb is to grow. I planted it along the side of...

www.rutlandherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cake Flour#White Flour#Rhubarb#Food Drink#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Milk
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeslifemadesweeter.com

Cucumber Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. We receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. This Cucumber Salad is a fresh and flavorful side dish made with sliced cucumbers, fresh and pickled red...
Recipesknuj.net

Chicken Ramen Noodle Salad

1 package Ramen noodles (broken) Mix cabbage, onions, noodles and chicken. Add dressing (toss to coat) & serve chilled.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

People Are Making Melting Potatoes, and They Are Melt-in-Your-Mouth Good

If the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “potatoes” is a Thanksgiving spread, have we got some news for you. Potatoes are a dynamic food. The options you have when it comes to recipes, cooking methods and types of potatoes are basically limitless—what other food is a holiday staple, crispy snack, breakfast side and a fundamental addition to your McDonald’s order?
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
RecipesLancaster Farming

French Rhubarb Dessert

Put diced rhubarb into an 8x8-inch pan. Mix eggs, sugar, flour, vanilla and salt. Pour over rhubarb. Crumble topping ingredients and spoon on top of rhubarb mixture. Bake at 375 F for 45 minutes. Cool and eat with vanilla ice cream. Recipe by Lucinda Zimmerman, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Rhubarb Pizza

Combine 1/4 cup sugar, 1 cup flour, baking powder, salt, shortening and beaten egg-milk mixture. Pat mixture in bottom and sides of pan. Place rhubarb over crust and sprinkle with strawberry Jell-O over top. Mix 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour and melted butter together; sprinkle over Jell-O and rhubarb. Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Rainbow Cake

With each layer dyed a different color, this showstopping rainbow cake may seem too hard to create a home. Not so! The gorgeous dessert requires little complicated cake decorating skills. All you need to do is bake, stack, and frost. The opportunities to use this cake are endless. Whip one...
Food & Drinkscloverfoodlab.com

Your local rhubarb gift!

It’s Ayr’s favorite thing to eat, it’s a vegetable that acts like a fruit, it makes pancakes so happy, and it’s only here for a month or so. Yesss rhubarb!!!. If you’ve been thinking about stocking your fridge with a Clover meal box, this might be the week to do it, because while supplies last, all full-sized boxes (in the “Meal Box” category) will come with a free gift of local rhubarb from the Pioneer Valley Grower’s Association in Western Mass!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Beverages

Cinnabon teamed up with Carnation Breakfast Essentials to introduce a new Carnation Breakfast Essentials Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavored Nutritional Drink that shares a sweet way to start the day. The new beverage boasts the same vitamins, minerals and protein as the original Carnation Breakfast Essentials Nutritional Drinks, plus the added benefit of a flavor inspired by fresh, oven-baked cinnamon rolls.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Blueberry Breakfast Casserole

Tear bread into small pieces and place in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Cut cream cheese into blocks and arrange on top of bread. Sprinkle with blueberries. Beat eggs and milk; pour over top. Bake at 350 F for 30 minutes covered with foil; then remove foil and bake an additional 30 minutes. Prepare the evening before and store in refrigerator overnight for a quick breakfast. Serve with pancake syrup.
Food & Drinksanniesnoms.com

Rhubarb and Custard Crumble Muffins

These Rhubarb and Custard Crumble Muffins are packed full of seasonal rhubarb, custard in the batter and finished off with an oaty streusel topping. Hiya everyone, I hope you had a good weekend. We went car shopping, which was a mixed bag! One dealership was really good and the other one… terrible. Well, the bloke we had was awful. So condescending, rude, arrogant. Trying to tell us we don’t need a 4×4 and trying to get us to buy what he wanted! I feel like we should be able to go into a dealership and buy the car we want?
RecipesFood52

Extra-Cheesy Breakfast Tacos

If you’re looking for a delicious, hearty breakfast, I got you. This breakfast taco comes together in no time. It’s cheesy and spicy, but also bright and balanced. I started making a variation of this recipe in college—it was one of my go-to breakfasts whenever I had to make something quick before going to class. Add cheese directly to the pan, so it gets crispy outside and gooey inside, then top with the tortilla. The cheesy crust takes this taco to the next level, and you can use your favorite melty cheese, anything from low-moisture mozzarella to sharp cheddar. Eggs and avocado are a must in any breakfast for me, so we’re adding those over the cheese, along with a zesty chive dressing to balance out the richness. If you aren’t a fan of cilantro, feel free to swap in flat-leaf parsley. This is one of those breakfast dishes you’ll look forward to the night before!
Recipesarcamax.com

3 rhubarb recipes that aren't just pie

Simply put: Rhubarb polarizes people. My sister-in-law offered us ALL the rhubarb from her garden. Many friends decline a slice of rhubarb pie no matter how attractive the crust is latticed. That’s OK. More for the rest of us!. Rhubarb is super-easy to grow — especially in the Midwest —...
Food & Drinksfigjar.com

Rhubarb Simple Syrup and Homemade Soda

Rhubarb simple syrup is perfect for making a refreshing homemade soda! All you need is rhubarb, sugar, water and soda water. I added some fresh ginger to mine for an extra zing!. I didn’t grow up around rhubarb, it doesn’t grow well in warmer climates so it only makes a...
GardeningJournal Inquirer

Rhubarb brings color to the table

Rhubarb is super-easy to grow and it comes back every year with little help from the gardener. On a cool spring day, plant crowns (or divisions from fellow gardeners) in a sunny spot with plenty of room for the plant to spread. Keep the plants moist throughout the summer. Most...
Recipespalatablepastime.com

Cherry Rhubarb Crisp

Cherry Rhubarb Crisp combines tart cherries and rhubarb with a sweet and crunchy oat topping in one very old-fashioned early summer dessert. Cherry Rhubarb Crisp is my recipe of the day with the blogging group Baking Bloggers. We blog on the second Monday of the month on a topic we vote on.
Food & Drinksrecordgazette.net

Pancake breakfast is truly paradise

The Paradise Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, June 9 sent scrumptious smells drifting over the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse. Just outside the ballroom, volunteers from H.E.L.P fired up the grills and served up pancakes, eggs and sausages to more than five hundred hungry Sun Lakers. There was plenty of...