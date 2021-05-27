Cancel
Detroit, MI

Wounds of Secrecy

By Lucas Resetar
detroitisit.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1990 Detroit Mayor Colman Young sat in a leather chair donning a tan suit and his iconic thick-framed glasses. He was visibly agitated, taking questions from a young reporter named Judd Rose about an investigation of the city’s police chief who had been accused of stealing money from police funds.

Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Michigan civil rights director named interim Detroit police chief

Former assistant Detroit police chief James White, who left the department last year to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will return to take over for Chief James Craig on an interim basis in June. Mayor Mike Duggan named Craig's temporary replacement at a news conference Monday, though indicated...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor announces interim police chief

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday is announcing the city’s interim police chief after current chief James Craig announced his retirement, effective this June. Watch the announcement live at 2 p.m. in the video player above. Duggan’s announcement comes nearly one week after current Detroit Police Chief James...
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan names James White new interim police chief

Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced his selection of an interim police chief to replace chief James Craig after his retirement on June 1. The interim chief, James White, had been assistant chief of Detroit police since 2013 before becoming new executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights last summer. Before then, White was deputy police chief and a commander overseeing eight divisions and precincts.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.