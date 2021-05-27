Brooklyn visits Boston with 2-0 series lead

Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Boston; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -7; over/under is 228

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last meeting 130-108. Kevin Durant scored 26 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory and Marcus Smart totaled 19 points in the loss for Boston.

The Celtics are 20-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the league with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Nets are 26-16 against conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker is third on the Celtics scoring 19.3 points per game, and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Evan Fournier is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Harden leads the Nets with 8.5 rebounds and averages 24.6 points. Durant is averaging 25.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.4% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 117.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Jayson Tatum: day to day (eye).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Jeff Green: day to day (foot).

