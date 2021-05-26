Compound Management Market is expected to reach US$ 691.41 Mn by 2027 with Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, Biosero Inc., Evotec and others

SEATTLE, June 03, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — North America E-pharmacy market analysis. Since December 2019, the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 virus has been transmitted to over 100 nations around the world and the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020. As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the exhibition of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has led to over 14 million infections across the globe as of July, 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has led to nationwide lockdowns in several countries which has created financial burden on the private healthcare sectors such as specialty clinics, pharmaceutical industries, and pharmacy stores. In spite of such slowdown of the economy of the healthcare sector, virtual healthcare services such as e-pharmacy, e-prescription, and e-health have witnessed a robust growth over this epidemic. This growth of e-pharmacy sector can be accredited to the rising consumer choices for digital purchase of medicinal products through virtual pharmacy stores, hence, promoting the social distancing measures. Furthermore, reduced outdoor activities excluding the distribution and procurement of necessary goods and services such as medicinal products along with the rising demand for face masks and hand sanitizers, has stimulated growth of the North America e-pharmacy market.