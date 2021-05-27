Cancel
Global Smart Baby Monitor Market Revenue, Business Strategies ,Trend Analysis Development Forecast 2027| Motorola, Inc, Dorel Industries Inc, iBaby Labs, Inc., Summer Infant, Inc., VTech,

 2021-05-27

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.3%. Smart Baby monitors are utilized to keep watch on baby, and connect directly with child via video whenever possible. Smart baby monitors provide information to parent, and keep update of baby's movements in their absence. Also, baby monitor is able to transfer sound from baby's room to their parents. Baby monitor includes audio and video managers to keep watch on kids and babies. Growing penetration of smartphones will support the global smart baby monitor market growth, over the forecast period.

