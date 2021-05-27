Cancel
One Championship Heavyweight King Arjan Singh Bhullar Wants Jack Hager, Bobby Lashley

Sherdog
 14 days ago

“Singh” is dead serious about transitioning to professional wrestling. Arjan Singh Bhullar (11-1, 2-0 One) made history at One: Dangal, where he ran through former One Championship heavyweight titleholder Brandon Vera. The 35-year old Canadian fighter showcased polished boxing skills that stunned “The Truth” before he finished the job by taking his opponent down and mauling him. Bhullar, a former Olympic wrestler, proved that his striking could be as lethal as his ground game.

www.sherdog.com
