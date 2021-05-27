Cancel
A Personal Trainer For Every Age

By Brand Buzz
vernamagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention to fitness and health is of prime importance if you would like to lead a wholesome life. So many folks walk, others hit the fitness centre, and a few eat right. If you’ve got the money to invest in your overall health, you may wish to think about employing a good personal trainer. This strain of health freaks can change your life for the better.

Workoutsthemanual.com

How To Do a Lunge Like a Pro Fitness Trainer

Tempo Head of Fitness Melissa Boyd will not talk s–t about popular trainers: the YouTubers, the Instagrammers, the TikTokers. Fitness teas? “I cannot promise your workouts will be supercharged,” the 33-year-old says, “but your intestines will be.” The problem with most pop-culture products and influencers is that they often center on big results in a short amount of time, the “10 Days to a Better Booty” crowd. “Anything that promises a very specific end-goal in a very fast amount of time, it may work, but it’s not going to be long lasting,” she says. In her role with Tempo, she makes sure its suite of trainers isn’t selling snake oil, instead guiding clients with principles — and movements — that are going to weather the test of time. Sometimes it’s those long overlooked as dull or “easy,” including the basic lunge, that can have the most benefit.
Fitnessokcfox.com

Celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza's 321 workout

You don't have to buy fancy equipment to get into shape. Celebrity trainer and Global Fitness Expert Ramona Braganza has a great home workout for you to try. For more about Ramona's workout ideas, follow her on Instagram @ramonabraganza or go click here to go to her website.
Aerospace & Defensethemanual.com

How To Do a Perfect Push-up Every Time, According to a Pro Trainer

Many know Clarence Hairston as one of the more motivating Tempo coaches, leading seven or eight live fitness classes each week, as well as a few goal-focused programs a month designed to build strength and lose weight. But before all that, the 32-year-old PT stud was just a lowly Air Force recruit in boot camp looking to prove himself at push-ups. “I thought I was the coolest guy ever, and in 60 seconds, I was able to do 12,” Hairston, from his home in Alameda, Calif., tells The Manual. But rather than washing out and returning home with his head hung in shame, he began to work in earnest, striving to get better every day. By training’s end, he could do 30 — a modest improvement compared to his capability now, but proof of the payoff that comes with consistent and careful work. Now, when clients come to him with the mistaken belief that he came out of the womb a fully formed push-up god, he quickly corrects them. “It’s a process,” he says. “Trust the process.”
United Nationsksl.com

Coach Kim: 10 people skills every person needs

SALT LAKE CITY — I've been working as a people skills expert for 20 years, teaching individuals and organizations to understand human behavior and get along with others. Throughout that time, I've discovered 10 basic people skills that I consider to be the skills every human being could work on to help create healthy relationships.
Weight Lossgranthshala.com

Former personal trainer and his son lose a combined 295 pounds

After many years of fast food and foodie aficionados, Jeff Moore decided to become a personal trainer again for himself and his son. According to SWNS, Moore, 48, and her son Jason, 19, of London, North Carolina, have lost a combined 295 pounds. SWNS reports that before her journey to lose weight, Moore weighed about 443 pounds and Jason scaled at 420.
Workoutsthecragandcanyon.ca

Dr. Andy Reed: Lifting for endurance performance routine

If you’ve been reading my columns here for any length of time, then you will know that as an aging runner, I’ve become a huge fan of strength training. In fact I would go so far as to say that if you’re over 40 and involved in any kind of endurance sport, whether that be running, cycling, cross country skiing, or even just looking to reduce your risk of injury and extend your life by preserving muscle mass – yes, strong people live longer and healthier – then it is imperative.
Weight Lossrealbuzz.com

Ultrasonic Keto - Is It Really Work Or Scam

Ultrasonic Keto with Keto Diet is a perfect combination that you can ever encounter since of us want have got a fit and healthy body. With two factors you is able to do the body that weight are not healthy and still need enough energy to themes exercise. Diet will forever be useless if you're will not do a. Imagine Ultrasonic Keto losing weight but possessing a firm and fit body. Famous . what will most likely happen you if you do not have an exercise when you're having diet plan.
FitnessChiropractic Economics

Patient advice: supplementation vs. diet

The argument for and against heavy supplementation vs. tailoring the diet. Athletes, clients, friends and family members often ask me what vitamins and minerals they should be taking in regard to supplementation. This is actually a rather complicated question. While many would assume it is a good idea to take...
Technologyfitnessgizmos.com

ProForm Pro HIIT H14 Trainer with 14″ Touchscreen

Meet the ProForm Pro HIIT H14 Trainer: an interactive exercise machine with a 14″ touchscreen display that helps you get a challenging workout indoors. It comes with 26 digital levels of resistance and combines with iFit for real-time auto resistance adjustment. You may want to also check out:. This exercise...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

App-Connected Posture Trainers

Bad posture is notorious for causing discomfort that can persistently cause pain and annoyance, so the 'Strack' smart posture corrector has been developed to help a user improve their health in a simple, noninvasive manner. The device works by being positioned onto the back and will continuously track the user throughout the day to ensure they are sitting or standing up straight. The device will provide real-time feedback in the form of a vibration to let users know that they need to straighten up.
Workoutsideafit.com

Optimal Health Gains From HIIT and MICT

Adding to the debate over whether high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) is more effective, a recent review study by German researchers at Tübingen University found that HIIT and MICT each produce different health-enhancing outcomes. Investigators found that HIIT increased both aerobic and anaerobic fitness faster, showing more effectiveness in improving heart health and aerobic fitness. MICT, in contrast, was better at improving long-term glucose metabolism. On other health parameters, both training methods were equally effective.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Office Chair Resistance Trainer

So you would like to get more active at work? The Office Chair Resistance Trainer has you covered. It has an aluminum alloy construction and lets you work your chest, arms, and other muscles while sitting down. It ships with an anti-slip foam handle go give you a comfortable grip.
WorkoutsPosted by
The Associated Press

Greenwich trainer competes for top fitness titles

It was just a few years ago when Stamford native and the recently named Fittest Man in Connecticut Mike Palomba tried CrossFit for the first time. “I got obliterated,” said the former three-time all-conference player in baseball and football. He quickly added, “I was immediately hooked. I wanted to go back the next day and beat everybody.”
Electronicsfitnessgizmos.com

Helix HR1000 Recumbent Lateral Trainer

Meet the Helix HR1000 Recumbent Lateral Trainer: an exercise machine that helps you burn more calories by moving your entire lower body with lateral movement. The Helix helps improve knee health. It also increases hip flexibility. More gadgets like this ➡️ : here. This machine comes with a touchscreen computer...
LifestyleWCNC

Beach Safety Precautions Every Person Should Know

Summer is around the corner and many people are probably really looking forward to soaking up the sun at the beach. As temperatures rise, however, so do visits to the emergency room. Here are some safety precautions you should keep in mind. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.