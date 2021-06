TMS Entertainment, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Dr. Stone and Fruits Basket, recently announced that they were working on the next chapter of the Gentleman Thief, Arsene Lupin, in Lupin The Third Part Six, with a brand new trailer giving us a quick look at the adventures that await. With the series set to premiere in October of this year, fans are waiting to see what challenges await Lupin and his friends as the first poster for the upcoming season gives us a Gentleman Thief that seems to be harboring a "Two-Face".