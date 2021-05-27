Home Health Care Providers Market Robust Demand Aided Revenue Growth | National Health Service, Kindred Healthcare, Genesis HealthCare, Brookdale Senior Living

The Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 16.30 billion in 2019, and it is estimated to reach USD 36.51 billion by the end of 2027, delivering a CAGR of around 10.7% during the forecast period. Reports and Data has published a new market research report titled “Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Forecasts to 2028” which covers market size, market share, revenue growth, industry overview, top companies, industry and value chain analysis, and overall competitive analysis. The report contains insights for revenue growth at global and regional levels and segmentation based on types, applications, technology, end-use industry, and other key segments. It also provides an in-depth assessment of the key strategies and plans adopted by the top companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report has been formulated after an extensive analysis of the trends that are prevalent in the market.