Dairy Free Products Market May Set New Growth Story | Danone, WhiteWave Foods, SunOpta, Good Karma Foods

Rise in the Adoption of New Technologies in Forming, Extruding, and Coating Is Driving the Growth of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market. Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $208.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Food Processing & Handling Equipment refers to processing machines, systems used to cook, handle, prepare, package, and store food products. Food processing & handling equipment are primarily aimed towards palatability and perform auxiliary functions, such as preparation, handling, and packaging. These equipment are increasingly being employed to produce food product applications, such as bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, meat & poultry products, and alcoholic beverages. The rise in awareness about the importance of pasteurization, increase in the commercial availability of homogenizer equipment for alcoholic beverages, and growing investment by the key players to develop advanced food processing & handling equipment are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market for the period 2021-2026.