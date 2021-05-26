newsbreak-logo
TV Series

And just like that, Big is back

By Phil Nickinson
whattowatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia today announced that Chris Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big in the upcoming spinoff of Sex and the City on HBO Max. And Just Like That ... (it's a play on a phrase SATC's Carrie used all the time in her narration) will be a Max Original series that follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

