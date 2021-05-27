New literacy program takes flight

Hats off to Alan Cruikshank for his informative May 5 piece on The Men’s Club, which is such a part of the rich history of Fountain Hills. Over five years ago my wife and I moved to Fountain Hills and proceeded to become active in the community. A good friend who was a long-tenured member of The Men’s Club suggested I might enjoy being part of a friendly men’s group that had been meeting for decades over dinner and socializing. During my career, I moved often and in each new location always got involved in Rotary, the chamber and other community organizations. So, meeting the friendly guys and having a relaxed dinner with interesting compatriots made my decision easy. I joined.