New literacy program takes flight

The first annual Fountain Hills Day, presented by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, is set for this Saturday, May 15, in the Fountain Hills Theater parking lot. Fountain Hills Day is a community celebration bringing together local businesses, clubs and organizations to showcase what Fountain Hills has to offer, according to organizers. Chamber members are going to be setting up booths to share what they offer, their services and to connect with other community members. In addition to the business booths, there will also be children’s activities hosted by the Dark Sky Committee, River of Time Museum, Sipps Eatery and more. Food options will be available for purchase as well. Participating food vendors include Scoop & Joy Lounge, Sipps Eatery, EuroPizza and Big Acai.