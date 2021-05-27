Cancel
Fountain Hills, AZ

New literacy program takes flight

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 12, Fountain Hills Middle School fourth grade students were treated to a special presentation by Debi Novotny, a local children’s author, educator and literacy guru. During the program, children learned how to begin writing a book, the process of creative writing using the senses, and a bit about illustration as well.

