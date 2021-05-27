Cancel
Global Thermoplastic Unidirectional tape Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

 2021-05-27

Opportunities in the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from unidirectional carbon fiber prepeg tape to thermoplastic UD tape for panel. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Global thermoplastic unidirectional tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.4%. In this market, transportation is the largest segment by end use industry, whereas glass fiber is largest by reinforcement type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

