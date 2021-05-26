Paramount Plus to premiere Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Infinite’ on June 10

"This isn't your first life, Evan. You are an Infinite." Paramount has finally unveiled the first official trailer for sci-fi action thriller Infinite, the latest from director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Shooter, Equalizer, Southpaw). Instead of opening this in theaters, they are releasing it streaming exclusively on their "new" service Paramount+ in just a few weeks. Once you watch this trailer you'll see why they're skipping theaters. Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz's fantasy sci-fi novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", Infinite follows Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a "troubled" man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he's plagued by memories of places he's never visited. He eventually discovers he has been reincarnated multiple times and then joins the ranks of a secret group of other "Infinites" out to save the world. The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, as well as Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien. This is a cool concept to play with, but this definitely looks like a TV movie, unfortunately.