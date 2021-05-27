Council decommissions mural
The Town Council has voted for the first time to employ a provision that allows for the decommissioning and removal of town-owned artwork from public display. In this instance the artwork is a mural that was painted by artist Megan Junk in the women’s restroom at the Community Center at the time the facility opened. The town is about to begin a renovation project at the Community Center that will include a remodel of the restrooms. As a result, the mural will be removed.www.fhtimes.com