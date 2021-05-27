Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain Hills, AZ

Council decommissions mural

Fountain Hills Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town Council has voted for the first time to employ a provision that allows for the decommissioning and removal of town-owned artwork from public display. In this instance the artwork is a mural that was painted by artist Megan Junk in the women’s restroom at the Community Center at the time the facility opened. The town is about to begin a renovation project at the Community Center that will include a remodel of the restrooms. As a result, the mural will be removed.

www.fhtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mural#Restrooms#Remodel#Community Services#Public Display#The Town Council#The Public Art Committee#Community Center#Town Owned Artwork#Artist Megan Junk#Posterity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Town Council meets Tuesday, May 18

The proposed update to the Town of Fountain Hills Sign Regulations in the Zoning Ordinance will be in front of the Town Council for consideration when it meets on Tuesday, May 18. The update was deemed necessary following the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Reed v Town of...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Fountain Hills Day 2021

Photos taken during Fountain Hills Day on Saturday, May 15, a chamber-sponsored event that replaces the annual Business Expo. The chamber board created the special day to give fulltime residents a chance to gather and enjoy a spring day and visit with local clubs, businesses and organizations.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Community Center closing two months for renovations

The Town Council gave approval for the initial contracts for the planned renovations to the Fountain Hills Community Center, which are to take place over the upcoming summer months. Along with the approval, it was noted that the Community Center will be closed from July 1 through Labor Day to...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Chamber Gift Shop open

A new addition to the updated Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce building is officially open – the Chamber Gift Shop. Located in the lobby of the Chamber’s building on the corner of Palisades Boulevard and Verde River Drive, the Chamber Gift Shop will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Chamber online auction ongoing

For the first time ever, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is holding an online auction fundraiser. The auction was launched at the April 23 Chamber Gala and features dozens of unique pieces of art, photographs, marketing opportunities, Fountain Hills historical items and more. The pieces up for auction have hung in the Chamber building for decades, many of which were donated from artists from the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. One of the “big ticket” items are raffle tickets for a chance to have the naming rights of one of the Chamber’s board rooms. Organizers said this is a great opportunity for members of the Chamber of Commerce to market their business and to also be a part of the Chamber’s newly updated building.
Maricopa County, AZWest Valley View

Verrado Rotary donates clothing to Abrazo West

The Rotary Club of Verrado donated 760 items of clothing to Abrazo Hospital’s Clothes Closet on its west campus May 4. Barry Worman, Abrazo’s director of volunteer services and community relations, said the clothing was a welcome donation after the main donor was forced to disband. “The Clothes Closet usually...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Fountain Hills Day to be held Saturday

The first annual Fountain Hills Day, presented by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, is set for this Saturday, May 15, in the Fountain Hills Theater parking lot. Fountain Hills Day is a community celebration bringing together local businesses, clubs and organizations to showcase what Fountain Hills has to offer, according to organizers. Chamber members are going to be setting up booths to share what they offer, their services and to connect with other community members. In addition to the business booths, there will also be children’s activities hosted by the Dark Sky Committee, River of Time Museum, Sipps Eatery and more. Food options will be available for purchase as well. Participating food vendors include Scoop & Joy Lounge, Sipps Eatery, EuroPizza and Big Acai.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Town plans shredding event May 22

The Town of Fountain Hills and Friends of the Fountain Hills Library will hold their annual document Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, May 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. in the library parking lot located at 12901 N. La Montana Dr. The event is open to all Fountain Hills, Rio-Tonto Verde residents,...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

CPR/AED training is this Saturday

The Town of Fountain Hills is resuming its CPR/AED education programs in May. The next session is this Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center. The ASHI CPR/AED is a combined CPR and AED class designed specifically for lay people. This class is an excellent choice for both the workplace and community setting. The class covers medical emergencies, sudden cardiac arrest, and chain of survival, CPR/AED use, and choking.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Town installs first vehicle charging stations

The new electric vehicle charging stations in Fountain Hills are up and running and, for the time being, there is no charge. The Town Council will review options for setting fees and consider a resolution at a future date. All town fees require a 60-day review process. The council approved...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Falcon Fiesta needs volunteers, support

Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for the high school seniors. Organizers of the 25th annual Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for sponsors to help make the 2021 event another success, as well as volunteers willing to pitch in at this big event. Falcon Fiesta is a drug- and alcohol-free event taking place in the high school gym following the graduation ceremony on May 28. It is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes and food running, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Maricopa County, AZFountain Hills Times

GOP club to host state chair

Fountain Hills Republic Club hosts Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward at its next meeting this Saturday, May 15. Registration and social period begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Center. The meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. All Republicans, like-minded Independents and guests are welcome. Ward will talk about...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Concert downtown Thursday

The Town of Fountain Hills will host a concert series on Avenue of the Fountains Plaza Thursdays during the month of May. This week, on May 13, the acoustic artist is Ritchie Fliegler; band, Copper State Blues Band. Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with an evening...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Men's Club

Hats off to Alan Cruikshank for his informative May 5 piece on The Men’s Club, which is such a part of the rich history of Fountain Hills. Over five years ago my wife and I moved to Fountain Hills and proceeded to become active in the community. A good friend who was a long-tenured member of The Men’s Club suggested I might enjoy being part of a friendly men’s group that had been meeting for decades over dinner and socializing. During my career, I moved often and in each new location always got involved in Rotary, the chamber and other community organizations. So, meeting the friendly guys and having a relaxed dinner with interesting compatriots made my decision easy. I joined.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Learn about light therapy at the Community Center

The Fountain Hills Activity Center is inviting residents to participate in an interactive seminar regarding light therapy. This seminar will showcase the health benefits of light therapy and why it’s more than just pain management. According to organizers, it’s an all-natural way to slow down the aging process. Meet Certified...